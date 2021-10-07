Alexa
AP source: Browns' Mayfield has torn labrum in left shoulder

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/07 22:29
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mayfield will continue to play as long as the injury to his non-throwing shoulder doesn't worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Mayfield hurt his shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston on Sept. 21. He led the NFL in completion percentage after two games (81.6%) but has dropped to 65.5%.

Last week, Mayfield completed just 15 of 33 passes in a win over Minnesota. On Wednesday, he disclosed he has been wearing a harness on the shoulder and added “it shouldn't” be bothering his passing ability.

NFL Network was first to report the severity of Mayfield's injury.

The Browns have not listed Mayfield on their recent injury reports as he has not been limited in practice.

Cleveland visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

