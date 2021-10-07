Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 6 2 38 31 16
Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19
North Carolina 9 6 5 32 26 14
Houston 8 7 5 29 27 25
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24
Washington 7 7 6 27 21 25
Gotham FC 6 5 8 26 20 16
Louisville 4 11 5 17 16 34
Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina ppd.

Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Kansas City ppd.

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-07 23:47 GMT+08:00

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
