NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|74
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|100
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|115
|99
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|100
___
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.