NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74
Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

