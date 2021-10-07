|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|3
|16
|Liverpool
|7
|4
|3
|0
|17
|6
|15
|Man City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|3
|14
|Man United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|6
|14
|Everton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|8
|14
|Brighton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|5
|14
|Brentford
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|12
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|10
|12
|West Ham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|14
|10
|11
|Aston Villa
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|9
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10
|10
|Wolverhampton
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|6
|9
|Leicester
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Watford
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|7
|Leeds
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|14
|6
|Southampton
|7
|0
|4
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Burnley
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|3
|4
|8
|16
|3
|Norwich
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|16
|1
___
Man United 1, Everton 1
Burnley 0, Norwich 0
Chelsea 3, Southampton 1
Leeds 1, Watford 0
Wolverhampton 2, Newcastle 1
Brighton 0, Arsenal 0
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 2
Tottenham 2, Aston Villa 1
West Ham 1, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Man City 2
Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
|Bournemouth
|11
|7
|4
|0
|18
|8
|25
|West Brom
|11
|6
|4
|1
|20
|9
|22
|Coventry
|11
|7
|1
|3
|16
|12
|22
|Stoke
|11
|6
|3
|2
|15
|11
|21
|Fulham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|23
|13
|20
|QPR
|11
|5
|3
|3
|22
|16
|18
|Huddersfield
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|14
|17
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|4
|3
|19
|14
|16
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|16
|Reading
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|19
|16
|Millwall
|11
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|15
|Blackpool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|14
|15
|Luton Town
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|16
|14
|Sheffield United
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|16
|12
|Middlesbrough
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|12
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|15
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|3
|2
|6
|14
|14
|11
|Preston
|11
|2
|5
|4
|12
|15
|11
|Swansea
|11
|2
|5
|4
|9
|14
|11
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|19
|11
|Hull
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|15
|9
|Barnsley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|7
|14
|8
|Peterborough
|11
|2
|2
|7
|12
|23
|8
|Derby
|11
|3
|5
|3
|7
|8
|2
___
Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 3
Derby 1, Reading 0
Fulham 3, Swansea 1
Luton Town 5, Coventry 0
Millwall 1, Bristol City 0
Peterborough 0, Bournemouth 0
Stoke 1, West Brom 0
Coventry 4, Fulham 1
Barnsley 0, Millwall 1
Birmingham 0, Nottingham Forest 3
Blackpool 2, Blackburn 1
Bournemouth 2, Sheffield United 1
Cardiff 0, Reading 1
Derby 0, Swansea 0
Hull 2, Middlesbrough 0
Luton Town 0, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Bristol City 3
QPR 3, Preston 2
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
|Wigan
|10
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|22
|Sunderland
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|11
|22
|Plymouth
|11
|5
|5
|1
|17
|10
|20
|Rotherham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|9
|20
|Wycombe
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|12
|20
|Milton Keynes Dons
|11
|5
|4
|2
|21
|15
|19
|Bolton
|11
|5
|3
|3
|20
|15
|18
|Oxford United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|12
|18
|Burton Albion
|11
|4
|4
|3
|10
|12
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|5
|1
|5
|14
|20
|16
|Portsmouth
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|10
|15
|Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|9
|15
|Morecambe
|11
|4
|2
|5
|20
|18
|14
|AFC Wimbledon
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|19
|13
|Cambridge United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|16
|13
|Lincoln
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|15
|12
|Cheltenham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|20
|12
|Gillingham
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|15
|11
|Ipswich
|10
|2
|4
|4
|19
|18
|10
|Fleetwood Town
|10
|2
|4
|4
|17
|18
|10
|Charlton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|18
|9
|Crewe
|11
|1
|5
|5
|9
|15
|8
|Shrewsbury
|11
|2
|2
|7
|8
|16
|8
|Doncaster
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|18
|7
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 1
Bolton 2, Shrewsbury 1
Cheltenham 0, Rotherham 2
Crewe 2, Cambridge United 2
Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 2
Gillingham 0, Wigan 2
Lincoln 2, Plymouth 2
Portsmouth 4, Sunderland 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Oxford United 2
Wycombe 4, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
|Forest Green
|10
|7
|2
|1
|20
|8
|23
|Harrogate Town
|10
|5
|4
|1
|17
|12
|19
|Port Vale
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|8
|18
|Leyton Orient
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|10
|16
|Swindon
|10
|4
|4
|2
|12
|8
|16
|Exeter
|10
|3
|6
|1
|14
|8
|15
|Bradford
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Barrow
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Tranmere
|10
|4
|3
|3
|6
|4
|15
|Northampton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|9
|15
|Sutton United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|14
|Newport County
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|13
|14
|Hartlepool
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|9
|14
|Crawley Town
|10
|4
|2
|4
|13
|15
|14
|Salford
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|10
|12
|Rochdale
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|13
|12
|Stevenage
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|13
|12
|Colchester
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|9
|10
|Carlisle
|10
|2
|4
|4
|9
|15
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|3
|1
|6
|9
|17
|10
|Walsall
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|9
|Mansfield Town
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|9
|Oldham
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|16
|7
|Scunthorpe
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|17
|7
___
Bradford 2, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 3
Carlisle 0, Forest Green 2
Colchester 0, Salford 2
Exeter 2, Walsall 2
Mansfield Town 0, Barrow 1
Newport County 3, Scunthorpe 0
Northampton 0, Sutton United 2
Oldham 1, Harrogate Town 2
Port Vale 3, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 2, Hartlepool 0
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.