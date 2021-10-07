NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, OT

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled