NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 2
Washington 4, Boston 3, OT
Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled