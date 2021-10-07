Alexa
Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 21:22
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma public schools said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year.

A former school teacher, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister was elected in 2014 after she won a GOP primary against incumbent Janet Barresi. Hofmeister was reelected in 2018.

She oversaw Oklahoma schools during a tumultuous time that included massive protests and walkouts over teacher pay and school funding.

Stitt, a Republican, is running for his second term as Oklahoma governor.

Updated : 2021-10-07 22:46 GMT+08:00

