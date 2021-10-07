Russia marks 15th anniversary of Politkovskaya's killing

Ballons hang at the gate of the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, during a demonstration of Reporters Without Borders outside the Rus... Ballons hang at the gate of the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, during a demonstration of Reporters Without Borders outside the Russian to pay tribute to late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya who was shot on Oct. 7, 2006 in Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya was a prominent journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was famous for her critical coverage of the war in Chechnya . The day of her death coincidence with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Members of Reporters Without Borders, stage a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russ... Members of Reporters Without Borders, stage a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya who was shot dead on Oct. 7, 2006 in Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya was a prominent journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was famous for her critical coverage of the war in Chechnya . The day of her death coincidence with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Placards read, 15 years without Anna and Octobre 7, assassination of Anna Politkovskaya, birthday of Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Ballons are picture during a demonstration of Reporters Without Borders outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute ... Ballons are picture during a demonstration of Reporters Without Borders outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya who was shot on Oct. 7, 2006 in Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya was a prominent journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was famous for her critical coverage of the war in Chechnya . The day of her death coincidence with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Members of Reporters Without Borders, stage a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russ... Members of Reporters Without Borders, stage a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to pay tribute to late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya who was shot dead on Oct. 7, 2006 in Moscow. Anna Politkovskaya was a prominent journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper who was famous for her critical coverage of the war in Chechnya . The day of her death coincidence with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Placards read, 15 years without Anna and Octobre 7, assassination of Anna Politkovskaya, birthday of Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MOSCOW (AP) — Colleagues of investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya on Thursday sharply criticized the Russian authorities for failing to track down the mastermind of her killing 15 years ago.

Politkovskaya, who won international acclaim for her reporting on the human rights abuses in the Russian republic of Chechnya was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006.

In 2014, a court in Moscow convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in the killing along with a former Moscow policeman who was their accomplice. Another former police officer involved in the killing made a deal with authorities that allowed him to qualify for a reduced sentence in exchange for cooperation with investigators.

Politkovskaya’s newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, castigated the authorities for failing to determine who ordered the killing, noting that under the Russian statute of limitations, the mastermind wouldn't face punishment 15 years after the crime unless a court rules otherwise

Asked about the investigators' failure to find who ordered Politkovskaya's killing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such efforts often take a long time and emphasized that the mastermind must be tracked down and punished.

“It's a primary task to ensure the imminence of punishment for such crimes,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked if the Kremlin would support waiving the statute of limitations to punish the mastermind.