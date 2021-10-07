Alexa
Kuwaiti plane lands in Turkey following bomb threat

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 19:41
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Kuwaiti passenger plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon airport in northern Turkey on Thursday following a bomb threat reported to the airline's headquarters, an official said.

The Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait, with 51 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely in Trabzon and all passengers were evacuated, Trabzon Gov. Ismail Ustaoglu, told reporters. Security checks were conducted on the plane while the passengers’ baggage were still being searched, he said.

Ustaoglu said the threat wasn't specific to the flight that landed in Trabzon. Still, the plane was diverted to Trabzon as a precaution in line with international aviation regulations. It would resume its journey once the baggage is checked, he added.

In Kuwait, Jazeera Airways said it had received “a communication indicating a potential security situation.”

“This communication was evaluated and deemed to be not credible,” the company said on Twitter, adding that “all flights have been provided with additional screening measures as a precaution.”

Updated : 2021-10-07 21:14 GMT+08:00

