Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 18:00
This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The d...
In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in O...

This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The d...

In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in O...

DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

Updated : 2021-10-07 19:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips