Taiwan opposition party says ‘Ko-Guo’ presidential ticket possible

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said on Thursday (Oct. 7) it’s open to the possibility that its chairman, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), may run for the presidency with business tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) as his running mate.

A confidante of Ko, TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said in an interview on a radio show that the party does not rule out a presidential ticket featuring Ko and Guo, after the latter has received a boost in reputation for his role in securing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan, wrote Newtalk.

“Guo has become a pitchman for the COVID vaccine, in contrary to the Tsai administration’s incompetence in striking deals with international vaccine makers,” she said. The transparent handling of the jabs’ procurement also earned him accolades, she added.

Ko has maintained a cordial relationship with Guo, and their pairing could be an option if they have shared beliefs, according to Tsai.

Ko, whose second term as the capital’s mayor ends in 2022, has long hinted he will throw his hat into the ring in the 2024 presidential election. Guo, founder of Apply supplier Foxconn, failed in his bid to compete in the 2020 race representing the Kuomintang (KMT), which is currently still the main opposition party.

An Up Media editorial pointed out that Ko has gained much momentum and eased doubts over his leaning towards the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by leveling criticisms at the government for its response to the local COVID surge.

“Ko is now back in the picture,” the article argues, contending that he may emerge as a favored choice for the “pan-blue voters” who have grown disenchanted with a KMT mired in infighting.