Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan opposition party says ‘Ko-Guo’ presidential ticket possible

Guo gains in stature for playing key role in brokering BNT vaccine deal for Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 18:38
Terry Gou (left) and Ko Wen-je. (Facebook photos) 

Terry Gou (left) and Ko Wen-je. (Facebook photos) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said on Thursday (Oct. 7) it’s open to the possibility that its chairman, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), may run for the presidency with business tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) as his running mate.

A confidante of Ko, TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said in an interview on a radio show that the party does not rule out a presidential ticket featuring Ko and Guo, after the latter has received a boost in reputation for his role in securing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan, wrote Newtalk.

“Guo has become a pitchman for the COVID vaccine, in contrary to the Tsai administration’s incompetence in striking deals with international vaccine makers,” she said. The transparent handling of the jabs’ procurement also earned him accolades, she added.

Ko has maintained a cordial relationship with Guo, and their pairing could be an option if they have shared beliefs, according to Tsai.

Ko, whose second term as the capital’s mayor ends in 2022, has long hinted he will throw his hat into the ring in the 2024 presidential election. Guo, founder of Apply supplier Foxconn, failed in his bid to compete in the 2020 race representing the Kuomintang (KMT), which is currently still the main opposition party.

An Up Media editorial pointed out that Ko has gained much momentum and eased doubts over his leaning towards the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by leveling criticisms at the government for its response to the local COVID surge.

“Ko is now back in the picture,” the article argues, contending that he may emerge as a favored choice for the “pan-blue voters” who have grown disenchanted with a KMT mired in infighting.
Ko Wen-je
Tsai Pi-ru
BioNTech
BNT
vaccine
COVID-19
COVID
Terry Guo
Taiwan
presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values
2021/10/07 10:49
Taiwan president warns China against playing with fire
Taiwan president warns China against playing with fire
2021/10/07 10:27
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
2021/10/07 10:02
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
2021/10/06 20:36
Taiwan stands to benefit from Europe’s NT$25 trillion green and digital transition: EU trade office
Taiwan stands to benefit from Europe’s NT$25 trillion green and digital transition: EU trade office
2021/10/06 19:03

Updated : 2021-10-07 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips