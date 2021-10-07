Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China

Irritated youngsters finally have method to halt march of China’s ‘dancing grannies’

  177
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 18:05
Product photo of the "Anti-Square Dancing Device." (Taobao image)

Product photo of the "Anti-Square Dancing Device." (Taobao image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new gadget that can zap music speakers off from a distance has gone viral on Chinese social media after a man showed in a video how the device can be used to stop square dancing in public spaces.

In the video, a resident of Jiangxi’s Yingtan City stands by his apartment window and demonstrates how one click of the "Anti-Square Dancing Device" (ASDD) can mute the speakers of a square dancing group who have gathered below his apartment, according to a report by WhatsonWeibo.

The man films the dancing ladies below before holding the ASDD up to the window, saying “and now we turn it off” as he presses a button on the device, which instantly cuts off the music below. The ladies suddenly stop twisting and start pacing back and forth along the sidewalk, trying to find out what went wrong with their music player.


(YouTube video)

Lively square dancing troupes are a common sight across China, in cities large and small. Most commonly made up of female retirees known as “dancing grannies,” the groups provide older citizens a free and easy way to keep fit and stay social, per WhatsonWeibo.

Yet some residents, such as students cramming for final exams, find the rowdy get-togethers irritating and often look for ways to limit or avoid them altogether. Since the ASDD has a range of about 50-80 meters, users can stop the music without being discovered by the dancers. Unsurprisingly, the ASDD video has become an overnight sensation among young netizens.

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
"Anti-Square Dancing Device" (Taobao image)

Already e-commerce platform Taobao displays dozens of results for the ASDD, some marketed with the slogan: “Say goodbye to disturbance and have your quiet time.” Most units are sold for around US$38 (NT$1,062).

“Finally there’s a solution!” some netizens wrote.

Others said the device gives a necessary asymmetric advantage since the dancers do not typically like to be told to quiet down and often scold people who ask them to, according to reports.

Since the device works from a distance of 50-80 meters, anyone using the tool to stop the music will not easily be discovered by the dancing grannies.

In their excitement, some netizens called the ASDD a “magical object” (神器), with many saying they cannot wield its “supernatural powers.” In truth, an ASDD is just a powerful, long-distance remote control that causes interference with audio speakers, but to square dance haters, it may feel more like a wand.
square dancing
China
noise pollution
generational divide
street dance

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president warns China against playing with fire
Taiwan president warns China against playing with fire
2021/10/07 10:27
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end
2021/10/07 10:02
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
2021/10/06 18:47
CRIF Taiwan holds forum on building resilient ESG sustainable industries
CRIF Taiwan holds forum on building resilient ESG sustainable industries
2021/10/06 18:12
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2021/10/06 17:38

Updated : 2021-10-07 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips