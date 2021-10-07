White House emphasizes commitments made in Taiwan Relations Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following comments by United States President Joe Biden mentioning a “Taiwan agreement,” White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki reiterated that the U.S. would stand by the commitments made under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

With tension rising in the Taiwan Strait due to large-scale intrusions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Biden spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平). The president said Tuesday (Oct. 5) he had told Xi that he should not be doing anything else than abiding by the “Taiwan agreement,” though he did not specify what that accord meant.

Psaki clarified during a White House press briefing that Biden had spoken with Xi in February and September and that the U.S. commitment to the TRA came up “nearly every time he speaks at a leader level and at other levels as well.”

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked Biden for his repeated actions in support of Taiwan, while also emphasizing the country would continue to beef up its defenses.