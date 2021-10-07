Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor

Kishida Fumio after his election as Japan's new prime minister Oct. 4. Kishida Fumio after his election as Japan's new prime minister Oct. 4. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese government said Thursday (Oct. 7) it would closely monitor developments in the Taiwan Strait as the military balance was shifting in China’s favor.

As Taipei and Beijing shared close economic links, they should engage in a direct dialogue to resolve their differences peacefully, CNA quoted Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Matsuno Hirokazu, as telling a news conference.

His comments were reportedly a reaction to a statement by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) Wednesday (Oct. 6) that China would have the capability to launch a “full-scale invasion” of Taiwan by 2025. Since the beginning of the month, about 150 Chinese military aircraft have entered the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), causing global concern about rising tension.