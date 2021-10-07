Alexa
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has 2nd operation on finger

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 15:31
LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes has undergone a second operation on the index finger of his left hand that he injured in April, England said Thursday.

The all-rounder had two screws and scar tissue removed from the finger on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said, and will now undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks.

Stokes injured his finger when playing in the Indian Premier League in April.

He made a comeback in July, after a first operation, to captain England's one-day international team against Pakistan but played through pain and required injections.

Since then, Stokes has been on an indefinite break from cricket because of the injury and to “prioritize his mental wellbeing.”

Updated : 2021-10-07 17:38 GMT+08:00

