Guinea's junta leader appoints civilian prime minister

By BOUBACAR DIALLO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/07 15:39
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The military leader of Guinea has announced that senior international civil servant Mohamed Beavogui will serve as prime minister in a government that is transitioning the West African nation to civilian rule after last month’s coup.

Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who was sworn in as interim president on Friday, announced Beavogui’s new position in a decree read on state TV late Wednesday.

Beavogui, 68, has a notable career in development, much of it in the United Nations. He served as U.N. Undersecretary-General in charge of the Pan-African Risk Management Mutual in New York before holding other positions within the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development and Food and Agriculture Organization.

As Guinea’s transitional prime minister, Beavogui will be responsible for coordinating government action and implementing the transition charter that aims to work toward a civilian government.

While the junta has outlined its transition government and pledged to organize democratic elections, it has yet to set a certain timeframe for doing so.

Guinea’s junta on Sept. 5 overthrew President Alpha Conde, whose popularity had plummeted after he pursued a third term saying term limits didn’t apply to him.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has suspended Guinea’s membership and called for the junta to release the 83-year-old Conde, whose exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Updated : 2021-10-07 17:38 GMT+08:00

