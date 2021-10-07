Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power stations

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 15:13
Iraq, UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power stations

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has signed a contract with a United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy developer to build five solar power plants in the oil-rich country with a chronic energy problem, the company said Thursday.

The signing took place in Baghdad Wednesday between Iraqi officials and the chief executive officer of Masdar, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The agreement calls for the plants - with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts - would be developed in the provinces of Dhi Qar in southern Iraq, Ramadi in central Iraq, Mosul in the north and Amarah in the southeast, Masdar said.

“This step is the first practical stage taken by the (Iraqi) government to rely on alternative, clean and renewable energies in the production of electrical energy, and to meet Iraq’s energy needs,” an Iraqi statement posted on the state-run news agency INA said late Wednesday.

Iraq hopes the agreement would help mitigate its energy supply gap. The country is a major oil producer with plentiful energy resources, but Iraq suffers daily power outages across the country due to rampant corruption, an aging grid and other technical issues.

Updated : 2021-10-07 16:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips