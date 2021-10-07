American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The frequent large-scale incursions by Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) showed the threat was real and imminent, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told a National Day event in Washington, D.C. Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The head of the body that represents the United States in Taiwan was speaking at the Twin Oaks estate in the U.S. capital at a ceremony marking Taiwan’s Oct. 10 Double Ten National Day. The country’s representative in Washington, Hsiao Bikhim (蕭美琴), hosted the event.

Moriarty said the Chinese incursions caused worldwide concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, underlining the need for the country to develop asymmetric defense capabilities, CNA reported.

He emphasized Washington’s support for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait disputes and its abiding by the promises made in the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taipei with the necessary means to help it defend itself.