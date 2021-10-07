Alexa
Taiwan envoy thanks US support at National Day gala

Event at Twin Oaks the first hosted by Hsiao in capacity of Taiwanese de facto ambassador

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 16:11
Taiwan envoy thanks US support at national day gala.

Taiwan envoy thanks US support at national day gala. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) expressed her gratitude to the U.S. for standing up for Taiwan in a gala at Twin Oaks on Wednesday (Oct. 6) marking the upcoming Double Ten Day.

The event was scaled down due to COVID-19, accommodating just a quarter of the number of guests usually seen in past events. Still, a variety of Taiwanese snacks managed to impress the attendees including egg cakes in the shape of the main island of Taiwan and the U.S., according to CNA.

In her speech, the diplomat thanked Washington’s “rock-solid” support for Taiwan in the face of intensified military pressure from China. She said communication and information exchanges between the two countries have been smooth.

China’s menacing has raised many eyebrows in Washington, Hsiao reckoned, but it has also resulted in stronger support from Taiwan's like-minded friends. Nevertheless, she called for all parties to shoulder the consequences of a threatened Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has sent nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in multiple sorties since Oct. 1, and Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) in Switzerland on Wednesday amid escalating cross-straits tensions.

“Arrangements are being made” for the two sides to talk about the meeting, Hsiao suggested, emphasizing the exchange of opinions constitutes a major part of mutual trust-building.

Taiwan and U.S. shaped egg cakes at the National Day gala. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-10-07 17:37 GMT+08:00

