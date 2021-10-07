Alexa
Germany: 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard to go on trial

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 14:56
A woman makes a photo as she enters the former Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp through the gate with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free)...
Barbed wire silhouettes in front of the blue sky at the former Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp in Oranienburg, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The tri...
Students enter the former Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp through the gate with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) in Oranienburg, Germ...
A waring sign stands in front of barbed wire and a wall inside the former Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp in Oranienburg, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 20...

BERLIN (AP) — A 100-year-old man is going on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II.

The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, is being held at the Neuruppin state court, which moved the proceedings to a prison sport hall in Brandenburg for organizational reasons.

The court has not disclosed the name of the suspect. He is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

Authorities say that despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, though the number of hours per day the court is in session may have to be limited.

More than 200,000 people were held at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of inmates died of starvation, disease, forced labor and other causes, as well as through medical experiments and systematic SS extermination operations including shootings, hangings and gassing.

Exact numbers on those killed vary, with upper estimates of some 100,000, though scholars suggest figures of 40,000 to 50,000 are likely more accurate.

The trial comes a week after another the opening of another elderly concentration camp suspect's trial was disrupted.

A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof camp’s SS commander skipped the opening of her trial at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany. She was tracked down within hours and proceedings are to resume on Oct. 19.

Updated : 2021-10-07 16:12 GMT+08:00

