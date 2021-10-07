Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough case in Taiwan

Malaysian man inoculated with Sinovac also suspected breakthrough case

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 15:25
A medical worker shows a vial of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Indonesian state-owned company Biofarma.

A medical worker shows a vial of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Indonesian state-owned company Biofarma. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 7) reported a new breakthrough COVID-19 infection with China's Sinovac.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that investigations into the four imported cases announced that day are ongoing, but he confirmed that an Indonesian national who received the Sinovac vaccine has been deemed a breakthrough case.

According to Chen, the sole breakthrough infection reported that day, case No. 16,380, is a woman in her 30s who received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine in March and April, respectively. He said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September in Indonesia after experiencing an abnormality with her sense of smell on Sept. 9.

He said that case No. 16,381 is a Malaysian woman in her 20s who had been diagnosed with the virus in her home country in July before receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in July and August; therefore, she does not qualify as a breakthrough infection. Case No. 16,378 is a Malaysian man in his 40s who was vaccinated with Sinovac on Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.

He was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 7, over three weeks after his second Sinovac shot. However, Chuang said whether he contracted the virus after Sept. 27 (14 weeks after vaccination) is not known, while his Ct value of 29.9 indicates an active infection.

The fourth imported infection reported that day, case No. 16,378, is a South African man in his 30s who has not been vaccinated.

CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) in September stated that the majority of international studies show most cases of breakthrough infection have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, which is consistent with the expectation that vaccination can prevent severe illness and hospitalization, even if the infection is the Delta variant of the virus. Chang said that with breakthrough cases, the viral load in people who have been vaccinated is also relatively small and the chance of transmission is relatively lower.
Sinovac
Sinovac vaccine
Sinovac CoronaVac
Chinese vaccines
Covid vaccines
breakthrough case
breakthrough infections
breakthrough infection

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2 Taipei schools cancel classes due to CAL pilot breakthrough case
2021/10/06 17:38
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
2021/10/01 19:28
Taiwanese woman returning from Cambodia latest Sinovac breakthrough case
Taiwanese woman returning from Cambodia latest Sinovac breakthrough case
2021/09/29 17:46
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
2021/09/27 17:37
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate to reach 70% by end of October
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate to reach 70% by end of October
2021/09/22 16:46

Updated : 2021-10-07 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips