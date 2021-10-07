KTVs in Taipei City reopen, police enforce random checks

Police officers get ready to conduct random checks at a KTV in Taipei. Police officers get ready to conduct random checks at a KTV in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the relaxation of COVID-19 prevention rules, the Taipei City Government approved the reopening applications of 20 KTV businesses, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

Ko said 60% of KTV staff members must be vaccinated at least once, while those who have not received vaccines must take PCR tests every seven days. Additionally, all customers must bring smartphones with them and scan QR codes at not only the main entrance but also before entering booths.



Customers must scan the contact tracing QR code twice at KTVs. (CNA photo)

This is so that in case of an infection, authorities may pinpoint the exact location of the patient for contact tracing purposes, as according to Ko, it would be unpractical to quarantine the hundreds of people at the KTV. Ko said that the police will be enforcing random checks to ensure KTVs remain compliant.

The Taipei City Office of Commerce announced the list of 20 KTVs that have been approved to reopen on Wednesday, including 6 Partyworlds, 10 Holiday KTVs, 2 New CB Parties, and 2 Sing Go locations, which began operating as early as Wednesday evening.



Police officers enter a KTV in Taipei to perform random checks. (CNA photo)

CNA reported that in order to ensure safety and COVID prevention rule compliance, over 100 police officers in Taipei were deployed on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to patrol and carry out random checks at KTVs.

Other than drinks, all food is banned at KTVs, and customers must wear masks while singing. So far, no violations have been reported, per CNA.

In addition to reopening KTVs and other entertainment venues, Mayor Ko also announced at Wednesday’s press conference that restaurants in Taipei’s 54 malls and shopping centers, 12 wholesale stores, as well as various public entities and schools must now stop using disposable cutlery and containers. The ban had been suspended during the COVID outbreak, but now Taipei must go back to protecting the environment, Ko said.