Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rock bottom: China's energy shortage prompts Beijing to release Australian coal trapped in storage

Australian coal needed to keep lights on as winter cold approaches

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 14:44
A coal-fired power plant. 

A coal-fired power plant.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China’s energy crisis continues to unfold, Beijing is now releasing Australian coal from bonded storage in the hope of relieving its strained power system.

About 1 million tons of Australian coal have been locked up since Chinese leaders unofficially banned the import of the mineral last year amid increasing bilateral tensions, according to a Bloomberg report.

While some coal had been unloaded from ships, Chinese authorities did not let it pass through customs and instead kept it in storage. Chinese officials ordered power stations and steel mills to stop using Australian coal in October 2020, with the last cargo from Australia arriving in November, according to Customs data.

China’s General Administration of Customs did not answer calls for a comment on the matter on Wednesday (Oct. 6) as its citizens are still enjoying a roughly week-long public holiday that begins each year on Oct. 1, its national day.

According to reports, China seriously lacks adequate coal to keep powering the country, with inventories shrinking and prices soaring to record levels.

Meanwhile, some power plants have shut down for maintenance or are slowing to reduce losses from the added costs of running the facility.

Last week, China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng (韓正) instructed energy firms to shore up fuel supplies for winter. It's hoped that the news of releasing Australian coal will help address the blackouts and factory shutdowns that have impacted a majority of provinces in recent weeks.
Australia-China relations
coal
energy crisis
blackout
import ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Power restrictions will force Taiwan companies to upgrade or depart China
Power restrictions will force Taiwan companies to upgrade or depart China
2021/10/04 17:39
China orders its energy companies to shore up reserves with winter coming
China orders its energy companies to shore up reserves with winter coming
2021/10/01 10:06
CPTPP countries should look at history to assess China’s bid
CPTPP countries should look at history to assess China’s bid
2021/09/30 14:00
From Sichuan to Sydney: Chinese long-range rocket soars over Australian skies
From Sichuan to Sydney: Chinese long-range rocket soars over Australian skies
2021/09/29 17:53
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
2021/09/24 16:51

Updated : 2021-10-07 17:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips