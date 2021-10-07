Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New speed control system to run on Taiwan’s trains in wake of Puyuma accident

Serious rail accident in 2018 leads to comprehensive rail safety review

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 14:33
The scene after the Puyuma derailment in Yilan County.

The scene after the Puyuma derailment in Yilan County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new speed control system is expected to be put in place across Taiwan’s rail system in late October at the earliest to prevent anything like the Puyuma Express incident from ever happening again.

A Puyuma Express train derailed on Oct. 21, 2018, in the eastern county of Yilan, claiming 18 lives in one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents. The disabling of the automatic train protection (ATP) system, which checks the speed of a train, was believed to be the cause of the tragedy.

The incident prompted the development of a backup speed management system by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) in collaboration with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. It will ensure a train runs at speeds not exceeding 60 kilometers per hour and activates a brake if the train does so while ATP is not functioning, according to TRA.

TRA has procured 400 units of the system, which cost NT$245 million (US$8.76 million) to build. It has been fitted on 52 Puyuma and Taroko express trains, ready to be put to service following a third-party verification process, wrote UDN.

All of the rail trains will be equipped with the mechanism by March 2023. Its installation is likely to see Taiwan Railways switch back to the single-driver system for more efficient manpower management from the dual-driver arrangement implemented in the wake of the Puyuma accident, wrote CNA.
Puyuma
TRA
Taiwan Railways
Taiwan Railways Administration
train
speed control

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Anxiety relief’ train comes back to life in southern Taiwan
‘Anxiety relief’ train comes back to life in southern Taiwan
2021/09/22 17:52
Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
2021/09/16 17:57
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
2021/09/11 19:05
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Hotels in Taiwan struggling with less than 20% occupancy rates
Hotels in Taiwan struggling with less than 20% occupancy rates
2021/09/07 16:08

Updated : 2021-10-07 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips