Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

After big streak, Cardinals undone by one hanging slider

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/07 13:10
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) leaves the field after the Los Angeles Dodgers won a National League Wild Card playoff baseball g...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) pulls starting pitcher Adam Wainwright from the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Car...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) leaves the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, second from left, leaves the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, steals second base ahead of a throw to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) during the seve...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third in...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third in...

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) leaves the field after the Los Angeles Dodgers won a National League Wild Card playoff baseball g...

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) pulls starting pitcher Adam Wainwright from the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Car...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) leaves the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, second from left, leaves the game during the sixth inning of a National League Wild Card playoff...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, steals second base ahead of a throw to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) during the seve...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third in...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third in...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stunning September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in postseason that ended with one hanging slider.

Alex Reyes gave up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering the game in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win Wednesday night and sent the Cardinals home.

Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, entered after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs.

Bellinger stole second, Reyes fell behind 2-1 and Taylor sent a no-doubt drive 420 feet and several rows deep into the left field pavilion.

Reyes was an All-Star, had converted his first 24 save chances in a big league record, but on July 20 he blew a lead against the Chicago Cubs and by early September lost his closer's job.

As the crowd of 53,193 celebrated at first postseason game at Dodger Stadium with fans in two years, Reyes walked toward the dugout with his head down. Cardinals manager Mike Schildt gave him a pat.

St. Louis was under .500 as late as Aug. 10 and didn't revive until a franchise-record 17-game winning streak in September. The Cardinals closed 19-3 to claim the second NL wild card.

They hit over .300 with runners in scoring position during their streak but were 0 for 11 RISP against the Dodgers, stranding 11 runners.

Tommy Edman had three of the Cardinals' five hits. Adam Wainwright, at 40 matched up against 37-year-old Max Scherzer, threw just 59 of 95 pitches for strikes but allowed four hits, incuding Justin Turner's leadoff homer in the fourth, and lasted 5 1/3 innings.

Turner's home run countered the Cardinals' run in the first, when Edman scored on a wild pitch.

Hours later, the Dodgers readied for a Division Series matchup with San Francisco. The Cardinals headed home, still seeking their first title since 2011.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-07 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips