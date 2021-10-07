Taiwan considers stationing Sky Bow III missiles on small island near China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense has reportedly allocated an extra NT$9.4 billion (US$335.87 million) to allow for the production of more Sky Bow III surface-to-air missiles, some of which are to be stationed on a small island near China, the Liberty Times reported Thursday (Oct. 7).

The Sky Bow program was initially budgeted at NT$74.8 billion to be spread from 2015 to 2024, but the relentless intrusions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) motivated the ministry to raise its spending, the report said.

In addition, military installations to be completed in June 2022 on the island of Dongyin, part of Lienchiang County that includes Matsu, could form part of a new missile base, according to the report. Experts argue that as Dongyin lies 125 kilometers from the Chinese city of Fuzhou, the stationing of missiles on the island will strengthen Taiwan’s protective network and act as an extra deterrent against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Separately, the Legislative Yuan was expected to round off the third reading of a NT$240 billion (US$8.58 billion) package to upgrade air and sea capabilities in November.