Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s DPP outpolls other parties in favorability, while KMT sinks into gloom

Relative newcomer TPP appears to be gaining in favorability ratings

  147
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 16:57
KMT headquarters.

KMT headquarters. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent poll shows that the affection of Taiwanese for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dwindled over the past year as measured by the “feeling thermometer,” while the main opposition party — the Kuomintang (KMT) — has sunk to alarming lows after three years of consecutive freefall.

The feeling thermometer is a common survey tool used by American researchers to measure the feelings of respondents about a given politician or party, according to You Ying-lung (游盈隆) of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF). At a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 6), You said the tool has been proven to be effective in understanding the three presidential elections in Taiwan since 2012.

On this 0-to-100-degree scale, where 50 indicates "no feeling at all" and 60 stands for "a bit of a favorable feeling," the DPP hit 53.19 on average, followed by the KMT's 45.10 and the Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) 47.28 — which was listed in the survey for the first time.

Looking into the demographics of the respondents, You observed that the older the respondent, the higher they rated the DPP, while the younger generation have just "a bit of a favorable feeling" or even "no feeling at all" toward the party. Meanwhile, there was a slight fall in the favorability of the DPP overall compared to last year, which is a trend worth watching, he said.

On the other hand, up to 70% of respondents have either “a bit of an unfavorable feeling” or “quite an unfavorable feeling” toward the KMT, and that is a very bad sign for a party vying for the leadership in early 2024, You said. In the context of years-long poor performance in the ratings, "It is definitely difficult for the KMT to challenge the still powerful DPP," he added.

You was impressed by the ratings of the two-year-old TPP, which is led by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and is the third-largest political party in the Legislative Yuan. "Although the young political party outperformed the KMT in the poll, the party has yet to garner sufficient recognition to compete with the ruling party," he commented.

The survey was conducted for the TPOF by Focus Survey Research (山水民意研究公司) from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. The poll gathered 1,080 valid responses from adults over 20 years of age via telephone and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.98% with a confidence level of 95%.

TPOF
DPP
KMT
TPP
feeling thermometer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
2021/10/03 15:05
Ko Wen-je does not rule out a virtual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum this year
Ko Wen-je does not rule out a virtual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum this year
2021/10/02 18:30
Former DPP legislator ridicules Chang Ya-chung over Kaohsiung mayor rumors
Former DPP legislator ridicules Chang Ya-chung over Kaohsiung mayor rumors
2021/09/30 17:41
Taiwan's National Women's League may have to pay NT$1 million a month compensation
Taiwan's National Women's League may have to pay NT$1 million a month compensation
2021/09/30 12:56
Taiwan’s President Tsai congratulates Japan's Kishida Fumio on winning LDP party vote
Taiwan’s President Tsai congratulates Japan's Kishida Fumio on winning LDP party vote
2021/09/30 11:50

Updated : 2021-10-07 17:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips