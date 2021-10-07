Alexa
Taiwan pilot confirmed with Delta variant, 158 tested

China Airlines pilot and mother of 2 tests positive for Delta variant

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 12:29
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese pilot who was confirmed to have a breakthrough COVID-19 infection on Wednesday (Oct. 6) has been confirmed to have the Delta variant of the virus.

During a press conference on Thursday, Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced that genomic sequencing revealed that a China Airlines first officer in her 40s, who received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine in early August (case No. 16,377), contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Taipei City Department of Health announced the same day that nine contacts had been listed for the woman, including four family members who live with her and five co-workers.

Two of the contacts are her children who attend Wang Fang Elementary School in Taipei's Wenshan District and Taipei Municipal Jian'an Elementary School in Da'an District. As each child attends a class of 28 pupils in each school, a total of 56 students were affected by class suspensions on Wednesday.

Since the classes were canceled 149 contacts at the school have been tested for the virus and have begun self-health monitoring. Thus far, all 158 contacts identified have tested negative for the disease.
Covid case
Covid infection
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
breakthrough case
breakthrough infection
China Airlines
Delta variant
Delta infection

Updated : 2021-10-07 13:03 GMT+08:00

