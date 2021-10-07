Taiwan starts construction on 2nd Tuo Chiang-class corvette

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan started construction on a second Tuo Chiang-class corvette in Yilan County on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The new corvette is being built in partnership with shipbuilder Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co., the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), and the Navy, according to Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), per CNA citing the Military News Agency.

The first mass produced ship to be built under the country’s multi-mission stealth corvette program — the Ta Chiang — was completed 27 months ahead of schedule, Liu said. After being delivered in July and commissioned in September, the Ta-Chiang has performed well in initial evaluation tests.

Liu added the goal is to have six Tuo Chiang-class ships built and ready for service by the end of 2023. The Navy currently has two seaworthy Tuo Chiang vessels, a prototype that was commissioned in 2015, and the Ta Chiang, which has an updated design, the Military News Agency said.

According to the Navy, the vessel has a maximum speed of 40 knots (74 km), a displacement of 685 tonnes, and maximum operational range of 1,800 nautical miles (3,333 km). The ship is armed with Sea Sword II missiles, Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, a 76-mm cannon, a Phalanx close-in weapons system, and a T-74 machine gun, according to CNA.