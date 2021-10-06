Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Germany repatriates women and children with links to IS

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/06 22:56
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the repatriated women with links to the so-called Islamic State will have to 'answer for their acts'

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the repatriated women with links to the so-called Islamic State will have to 'answer for their acts'

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Wednesday that eight women who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group have been repatriated from Syria.

Twenty-three children had also been brought back to Germany.

Maas said: "The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts."

Authorities will investigate repatriated women

The aircraft carrying the women and children landed at Frankfurt International Airport late Wednesday night.

Upon arrival the women were taken into custody and are under criminal investigation.

Germany had arranged the repatriation along with Denmark, which received three women and 14 children as part of the mission, according to Maas.

The foreign minister said that he was "happy" to have brought the people back to Germany, especially the children who he said "were in particular need of protection."

Repatriated group had been held in northern Syria

Before returning to Germany the women and children had been held at a detention camp in Roj in northeastern Syria.

Last month it was reported that two children were dying each week in the Roj and al-Hol detention camps. Families of IS fighters were taken to these facilities after the terror group's final stand in in Baghouz, which signaled its collapse.

As IS loses control of its so-called Caliphate, the question on what to do with foreign fighters and their families has become more pertinent for governments.

There has been a level of reluctance to accept the return of people who had been involved with the terror group, largely due to concerns around the potential threat they pose and negative public opinion.

kb/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-10-07 12:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips