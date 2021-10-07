Alexa
Chicago beats Connecticut 79-69, heads to WNBA Finals

By CASEY DROTTAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/07 10:11
Chicago Sky's Candice Parker (3) shoots while being fouled by Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketba...

Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot (22) and Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas (5) reach for the ball during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketba...

Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) goes up for a last-second shot against Chicago Sky's Lexie Brown (7) during the first period of Game 3 of a WNB...

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade argues with the referees during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game against the Con...

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) goes up to shoot during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game against the Chicago...

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller yells to his players during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game against the Ch...

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record.

Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Sky, who held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, opened the period with an 8-2 run to put the game away.

Astou Ndour-Fall hit a layup under the basket with 4:41 remaining, pushing Chicago’s lead to 13 points. Parker then got the home crowd roaring after nailing a seven-footer, making the Sky’s victory all but official.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers.

Connecticut was able to trim the deficit to three in the second quarter, but the Sky then finished the half on a 16-6 run. The Sun would never get closer than that the rest of the way.

It was the first time that the No. 1 seed hasn't reached the finals since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016.

STAR-STUDDED CROWD

Chicago native Chance the Rapper and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took in the game.

SITTING OUT

Connecticut guard Briann January missed the game after injuring her ankle. She tried to warm-up but couldn't play. January had been key for the Sun's defense in the first few games.

UP NEXT

Chicago now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

Updated : 2021-10-07 11:29 GMT+08:00

