Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

KMT's Chang Ya-chung bets NT$7 million pension on 228 Incident debate

Chen Jun-han accepts challenge to prove Chiang Kai-shek responsible for massacre

  113
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 11:12
Chang Ya-chung brandishes a giant "Green Dragon Crescent Blade," in Taipei. (Chao Shuang-chieh photo)

Chang Ya-chung brandishes a giant "Green Dragon Crescent Blade," in Taipei. (Chao Shuang-chieh photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chang Yachung (張亞中), the new face of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, has thrown down the gauntlet by announcing he will stake his entire pension fund on winning a debate about the 228 Incident.

If his opponent can prove Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) is indeed to blame for the 228 Incident, he will donate NT$7 million (US$ 250,358) to the DPP to fund its Taiwan independence activities, according to a NewTalk report.

Taiwan's university professors typically enjoy higher than average pension packages. Having had an academic career spanning several decades, in which he taught at both Nanhua University and National Taiwan University, Chang is no exception.

The news comes after reports last month that Taiwan’s Transitional Justice Commission plans to remove the bronze statue of Chiang from the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. Also known as “Liberty Square” (自由廣場), the proposed statue removal has sparked heated discussion between the pan-green and pan-blue camps.

If the ruling DPP party is too afraid to meet his challenge, or if it loses the debate, Chang said they will “have to shut up from now on and stop lying to little kids.”

Chang claims the younger generation has been deceived if they believe Chiang was evil. This is why they have defaced his bronze statue with red paint. “These young people should read history,” he added.

Replying to Chang’s wager, Chen Junhan (陳峻涵), chairman of the “Taiwan State Office” (台灣國), an NGO committed to promoting Taiwan independence, took up the challenge.

Chen says if he loses the debate, he will not accept Chang’s pension kitty, but would rather Chang prostate himself in front of Cheng Nan-jung (鄭南榕), a famed Taiwanese activist, admit he was wrong, and promote Taiwan independence from that point forth.

“If I lose,” Chen added, “I will kowtow in front of the bronze statue of Chiang and make similar amends.” Chang proposed the debate be broadcast live for all to see.
Chang Ya-chung
Taiwanese history
Chiang Kai-shek
statue
228 Incident
KMT
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident
2021/10/03 15:05
Former DPP legislator ridicules Chang Ya-chung over Kaohsiung mayor rumors
Former DPP legislator ridicules Chang Ya-chung over Kaohsiung mayor rumors
2021/09/30 17:41
Taiwan's National Women's League may have to pay NT$1 million a month compensation
Taiwan's National Women's League may have to pay NT$1 million a month compensation
2021/09/30 12:56
Taiwan’s President Tsai congratulates Japan's Kishida Fumio on winning LDP party vote
Taiwan’s President Tsai congratulates Japan's Kishida Fumio on winning LDP party vote
2021/09/30 11:50
‘Taiwan's burial': Scholar slams Chairman Chu's China policy as KMT divisions deepen
‘Taiwan's burial': Scholar slams Chairman Chu's China policy as KMT divisions deepen
2021/09/29 17:30

Updated : 2021-10-07 12:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips