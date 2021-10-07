Alexa
Taiwan lauds French Senate visit as symbol of commitment to democratic values

Foreign minister grateful for France's continuous support for Taiwan's international participation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 10:49
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has praised the arrival of the French Senate delegation as a symbol of France’s commitment to democratic values.

On Wednesday (Oct. 6) Wu welcomed the delegation, led by French Senate Taiwan Friendship Group Chairman Alain Richard. The foreign minister said that Richard’s visit symbolizes France’s persistence in upholding the values of freedom and democracy and continuing its friendship with Taiwan, undeterred by “unreasonable threats” from Beijing, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu mentioned that this is Richard’s third visit to Taiwan and that the members of the delegation include four senators from the Taiwan Friendship Group. The foreign minister said that the French Senate unanimously passed a resolution regarding Taiwan's participation in international organizations on May 6.

Wu said he was thankful for France’s support of Taiwan's participation in international affairs regardless of which party was in power.

Wu added that the two countries have been cooperating closely in the fields of economy, trade, culture, science, and technology in recent years, and he thanked the Taiwan Friendship Group for continuously pushing the French parliament to advance bilateral relations.
