Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan president warns China against playing with fire

Tsai Ing-wen calls on Beijing to 'exercise restraint' in Taiwan Strait

  219
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 10:27
Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook, Military Spokesman photo)

Tsai Ing-wen. (Facebook, Military Spokesman photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Oct. 6) warned China against further aggressive military actions that could spark a war in the Taiwan Strait.

During a weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee which was held online on Wednesday, Tsai noted that Chinese warplanes have been harassing the southwest sector of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Tsai said that in response to these intrusions, Taiwan's military has dispatched planes to intercept these aircraft.

The president said that changes in the regional situation have become a topic of concern for the international community. She said that China's actions have "severely undermined regional peace and stability."

Tsai then said, "I am warning the Beijing authorities to be sure to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could spark a fire."

On Friday (Oct. 1) during China's national day, a record 38 Chinese military aircraft violated Taiwan's ADIZ, though this mark was quickly surpassed with 39 more People's Liberation Army Aircraft (PLAAF) planes the next day. An additional 16 PLAAF aircraft appeared on Sunday (Oct. 3), and another record-shattering 56 planes breached the zone on Monday (Oct. 4), bringing the four-day total to 149 warplanes.
Taiwan ADIZ
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
war with China
Chinese invasion
cross-strait tensions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
2021/10/06 20:36
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
2021/10/06 18:47
Taiwan defense minister says long-range cruise missile still in development
Taiwan defense minister says long-range cruise missile still in development
2021/10/06 15:37
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2021/10/06 12:29
US think tank director urges direct communication between US, Taiwan
US think tank director urges direct communication between US, Taiwan
2021/10/06 12:20

Updated : 2021-10-07 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips