Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US, China to hold virtual summit before year’s end

Officials say US wants to responsibly manage intense competition with China

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/07 10:02
US and China chess pieces. (Getty Images) 

US and China chess pieces. (Getty Images) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and China have agreed in principle for their leaders to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The tacit agreement came after a meeting on Wednesday between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪). The two met behind closed doors at an airport hotel in the Swiss city of Zurich.

The last time they saw one another was at a bilateral summit in Alaska in March. At that time there was considerable nationalist rhetoric and moral grandstanding between the two.

Taiwan was reportedly discussed at the meeting, a White House spokesperson said. The lead-up to the meeting saw heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden saying his country would abide by what he called the “Taiwan Agreement.”

Other contentious issues were touched upon too, including the South China Sea, human rights, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, per reports. Both Beijing and Washington said the talks, which lasted six hours, were constructive and candid.

The U.S. side said the tone was very different from Alaska. "We do have out of today's conversation an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral (summit) meeting before the end of the year," the U.S. official told reporters.

Meanwhile, China’s Xinhua news agency quoted Yang as saying the U.S. needs to have a deeper understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, adding that Beijing opposes defining China-U.S. relations as "competitive."

The meeting’s constructive tone should not be viewed as an about turn in Washington’s policy toward Beijing though, per reports. "What we are trying to achieve is a steady state between the United States and China where we are able to compete intensely but to manage that competition responsibly," the official said.

Earlier this week, news broke that Xi Jinping (習近平) will not be attending the G20 summit in Rome this month, citing China’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Chinese leader has not set foot outside of China in over 600 days, per Bloomberg.

His absence from the upcoming high-profile gathering of the world’s 20 largest economies means his extended stay at home looks set to continue.
Xi Jinping (習近平)
Joe Biden
US-China relations
G20
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support
2021/10/06 20:36
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
Former White House advisor says 2022 spells danger for Taiwan
2021/10/06 17:21
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
President says Taiwan will 'do whatever it takes' to defend itself from China
2021/10/06 12:29
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
Biden says China will abide by unknown 'Taiwan agreement'
2021/10/06 11:43
China urges US to abide by 'one China' principle
China urges US to abide by 'one China' principle
2021/10/05 10:21

Updated : 2021-10-07 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips
TSMC chair says companies are hoarding chips