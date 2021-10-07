Alexa
Banged-up Lions put center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 06:24
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos trips up Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green B...

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team.

The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Detroit was without tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell on Wednesday. Hockenson missed the afternoon session because of a knee injury.

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, had an ankle injury during the Lions’ loss at Chicago on Sunday.

“He’s a little banged up," Detroit coach Dan Campbell said before practice.

The Lions (0-4) are expected to give center Evan Brown his first career start in his three-year, four-team NFL career on Sunday at Minnesota (1-3). Detroit signed center Ryan McCollum from Houston’s practice squad to add depth at the position on Tuesday.

The Lions started the season with a slim margin for error and have been hurt by a slew of setbacks with key players.

Linebacker Romeo Okwara had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury against the Bears. Okwara joined cornerback Jeff Okudah, left tackle Taylor Decker, rookie defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu and wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-07 07:28 GMT+08:00

