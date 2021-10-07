Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Twins reassign hitting coach Varela; have 3 staff openings

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 05:54
Twins reassign hitting coach Varela; have 3 staff openings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reassigned hitting coach Edgar Varela to a minor league role Wednesday and now have three openings to fill on manager Rocco Baldelli's staff.

Varela held the position for two seasons. He was the club's minor league field coordinator for two years prior to that. The Twins ranked 14th in baseball in runs in 2021 and 18th in 2020, after scoring the second most in 2019. Rudy Hernandez, who also has the title of hitting coach, remains in his role.

Kevin Morgan, who was added as a major league field coordinator just before the season following the death of bench coach Mike Bell, was also reassigned to a minor league role. Bill Evers, who held the title of major league coach, has retired.

Only four of the eight uniformed assistants returning for 2022 have been with Baldelli since he was hired for the 2019 season.

“We do want continuity in the way that we operate on a daily basis in our clubhouse with our players. Consistency is a helpful thing,” Baldelli said.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-07 06:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions