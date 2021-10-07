Alexa
MATCHDAY: France, Belgium face off in Nations League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/07 05:26
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Two of the European Championship’s biggest disappointments face each other in the Nations League semifinals in Turin as world champion France takes on top-ranked Belgium. France was one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 but lost to Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 — having led 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining. Belgium went out at the quarterfinal stage to eventual champion Italy. Belgium will also have revenge on its mind as the last time it met France was in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, when Roberto Martínez’s side lost 1-0. The winner will face Spain in the final in Milan on Sunday.

