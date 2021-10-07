Alexa
Lynn to start Game 1 of ALDS for White Sox against Astros

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 04:49
HOUSTON (AP) — Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Manager Tony La Russa announced the decision Wednesday, adding that Lucas Giolito would start Game 2. Houston will start Lance McCullers on Thursday and is going with left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2.

Also Wednesday, the White Sox said first baseman Jose Abreu was feeling better after dealing with flu-like symptoms and that he would fly to Houston Wednesday night. Abreu had multiple tests that confirmed his illness wasn't COVID-19.

La Russa wasn't sure if Abreu would be ready for Game 1 but said he was “certain" he'd return for Friday's game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

