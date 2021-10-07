Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/07 04:32
Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble.

The market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government default.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.83 points, or 0.4%, to 4,363.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points, or 0.3%, to 34,416.99.

The Nasdaq rose 68.08 points, or 0.5%, to 14,501.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.36 points, or 0.6%, to 2,215.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 90.53 points, or less than 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.79 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.48 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,810.51 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,613.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.14 points, or 12.2%.

Updated : 2021-10-07 06:00 GMT+08:00

