Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB finalizing policy to mandate vaccine for minor leaguers

By JAKE SEINER , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/07 04:09
MLB finalizing policy to mandate vaccine for minor leaguers

Major League Baseball is finalizing a policy that will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for minor league players for the 2022 season.

While the league could face legal challenges in requiring vaccination for major leaguers without the cooperation of the players association, minor leaguers are not included in the big league union. It's expected that minor leaguers will have to be inoculated before arriving for spring training.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the pending mandate.

The commissioner's office already has required employees to be vaccinated, as have several teams. Among them were the Washington Nationals, who parted with vice president and senior adviser to the general manager Bob Boone when he refused to get the vaccine.

Major league teams were incentivized to get vaccinated this season by the promise of relaxed COVID-19 protocols once at least 85% of players, coaches and other personnel with Tier 1 access were fully inoculated. A handful of teams remained short of the threshold by season's end, including the Boston Red Sox, who are the only club left in the postseason that has not reached 85%.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-07 05:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions