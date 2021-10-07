Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hovnanian, Moderna fall; Acuity Brands, Colfax rise

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 04:17
Hovnanian, Moderna fall; Acuity Brands, Colfax rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 42 cents to $42.86.

The medical device maker is buying Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., down $2.42 to $68.

The natural gas company is buying Questar Pipeline from Dominion Energy.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.22 to $195.55.

The lighting maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $13.03 to $82.95.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems and delays will hurt its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Moderna Inc., down $29.69 to $302.42.

Swedish health authorities suspended the use of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and under.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $15.09.

Oil and gas prices retreated and weighed down energy company stocks.

Colfax Corp., up 98 cents to $48.05.

Starboard Value reportedly acquired a stake in the manufacturing and engineering company.

M&T Bank Corp., down $1.57 to $152.24.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Updated : 2021-10-07 05:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions