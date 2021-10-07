Hovnanian, Moderna fall; Acuity Brands, Colfax rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 42 cents to $42.86.

The medical device maker is buying Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., down $2.42 to $68.

The natural gas company is buying Questar Pipeline from Dominion Energy.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.22 to $195.55.

The lighting maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $13.03 to $82.95.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems and delays will hurt its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Moderna Inc., down $29.69 to $302.42.

Swedish health authorities suspended the use of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and under.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $15.09.

Oil and gas prices retreated and weighed down energy company stocks.

Colfax Corp., up 98 cents to $48.05.

Starboard Value reportedly acquired a stake in the manufacturing and engineering company.

M&T Bank Corp., down $1.57 to $152.24.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.