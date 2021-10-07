BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2754
|Down
|38
|Dec
|2754
|2754
|2681
|2715
|Down
|40
|Jan
|2754
|Down
|38
|Mar
|2790
|2790
|2725
|2754
|Down
|38
|May
|2787
|2787
|2726
|2752
|Down
|33
|Jul
|2760
|2761
|2705
|2727
|Down
|29
|Sep
|2722
|2722
|2670
|2690
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2663
|2663
|2628
|2645
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2609
|2632
|2608
|2617
|Down
|19
|May
|2584
|2616
|2584
|2600
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2593
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2584
|Down
|20