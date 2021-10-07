Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2754 Down 38
Dec 2754 2754 2681 2715 Down 40
Jan 2754 Down 38
Mar 2790 2790 2725 2754 Down 38
May 2787 2787 2726 2752 Down 33
Jul 2760 2761 2705 2727 Down 29
Sep 2722 2722 2670 2690 Down 24
Dec 2663 2663 2628 2645 Down 19
Mar 2609 2632 2608 2617 Down 19
May 2584 2616 2584 2600 Down 20
Jul 2593 Down 20
Sep 2584 Down 20

