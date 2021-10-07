Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 03:18
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 79.04 79.78 77.06 77.43 Down 1.50
Nov 78.58 79.39 76.70 77.06 Down 1.51
Dec 78.21 78.86 76.24 76.59 Down 1.50
Jan 77.59 78.21 75.69 76.04 Down 1.47
Feb 76.98 77.60 75.11 75.47 Down 1.45
Mar 76.46 76.85 74.50 74.87 Down 1.44
Apr 75.72 76.07 73.87 74.26 Down 1.42
May 75.14 75.62 73.21 73.62 Down 1.40
Jun 74.30 74.67 72.53 72.96 Down 1.37
Jul 73.64 74.04 71.89 72.28 Down 1.37
Aug 72.92 73.28 71.19 71.61 Down 1.37
Sep 71.75 71.75 70.80 70.95 Down 1.37
Oct 70.37 70.37 70.35 70.35 Down 1.37
Nov 71.23 71.57 69.33 69.77 Down 1.36
Dec 69.51 69.62 69.09 69.15 Down 1.35
Jan 68.68 68.68 68.51 68.54 Down 1.35
Feb 68.50 68.60 67.95 67.95 Down 1.34
Mar 67.38 Down 1.34
Apr 66.85 Down 1.34
May 67.77 67.87 65.97 66.36 Down 1.34
Jun 65.83 Down 1.34
Jul 65.36 65.36 65.33 65.33 Down 1.34
Aug 64.86 Down 1.34
Sep 64.41 Down 1.35
Oct 63.99 Down 1.35
Nov 64.99 65.17 63.20 63.60 Down 1.34
Dec 63.15 Down 1.32
Jan 62.72 Down 1.30
Feb 62.32 Down 1.29
Mar 61.93 Down 1.28
Apr 61.51 Down 1.32
May 62.19 62.19 61.13 61.14 Down 1.33
Jun 60.76 Down 1.33
Jul 60.42 Down 1.31
Aug 60.08 Down 1.31
Sep 59.76 Down 1.31
Oct 59.46 Down 1.31
Nov 60.47 60.47 59.08 59.15 Down 1.32
Dec 58.78 Down 1.34
Jan 58.54 Down 1.32
Feb 58.26 Down 1.32
Mar 57.98 Down 1.32
Apr 57.68 Down 1.32
May 57.40 57.40 57.40 57.40 Down 1.32
Jun 57.10 Down 1.32
Jul 56.92 Down 1.32
Aug 56.76 Down 1.32
Sep 56.45 Down 1.31
Oct 56.26 Down 1.31
Nov 56.70 56.70 55.87 56.07 Down 1.31
Dec 55.82 Down 1.31
Jan 55.75 Down 1.31
Feb 55.55 Down 1.31
Mar 55.37 Down 1.31
Apr 55.26 Down 1.31
May 54.30 55.08 54.30 55.08 Down 1.32
Jun 54.87 Down 1.32
Jul 54.82 Down 1.32
Aug 54.67 Down 1.32
Sep 54.55 Down 1.32
Oct 54.40 Down 1.32
Nov 54.04 54.29 54.04 54.29 Down 1.32
Dec 54.18 Down 1.32
Jan 54.08 Down 1.32
Feb 54.03 Down 1.32
Mar 53.94 Down 1.32
Apr 53.89 Down 1.32
May 53.82 Down 1.32
Jun 53.75 Down 1.32
Jul 53.71 Down 1.32
Aug 53.70 Down 1.32
Sep 53.60 Down 1.32
Oct 53.52 Down 1.32
Nov 53.45 Down 1.32
Dec 53.36 Down 1.32
Jan 53.39 Down 1.32
Feb 53.37 Down 1.32
Mar 53.38 Down 1.32
Apr 53.37 Down 1.32
May 53.34 Down 1.32
Jun 53.40 Down 1.32
Jul 53.40 Down 1.32
Aug 53.39 Down 1.32
Sep 53.40 Down 1.32
Oct 53.39 Down 1.32
Nov 53.35 Down 1.32
Dec 53.44 Down 1.32
Jan 53.45 Down 1.32
Feb 53.51 Down 1.32
Mar 53.55 Down 1.32
Apr 53.59 Down 1.32
May 53.53 Down 1.32
Jun 53.58 Down 1.32
Jul 53.60 Down 1.32
Aug 53.62 Down 1.32
Sep 53.64 Down 1.32
Oct 53.65 Down 1.32
Nov 53.65 Down 1.32
Dec 53.72 Down 1.32
Jan 53.77 Down 1.32
Feb 53.79 Down 1.32
Mar 53.81 Down 1.32
Apr 53.83 Down 1.32
May 53.87 Down 1.32
Jun 53.89 Down 1.32
Jul 53.92 Down 1.32
Aug 53.93 Down 1.32
Sep 53.94 Down 1.32
Oct 53.95 Down 1.32
Nov 53.95 Down 1.32
Dec 54.03 Down 1.32
Jan 54.11 Down 1.32
Feb 54.17 Down 1.32
Mar 54.20 Down 1.32
Apr 54.20 Down 1.32
May 54.15 Down 1.32
Jun 54.16 Down 1.32
Jul 54.14 Down 1.32
Aug 54.16 Down 1.32
Sep 54.21 Down 1.32
Oct 54.30 Down 1.32
Nov 54.25 Down 1.32
Dec 54.37 Down 1.32
Jan 54.54 Down 1.32

Updated : 2021-10-07 05:30 GMT+08:00

