New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|79.04
|79.78
|77.06
|77.43 Down 1.50
|Nov
|78.58
|79.39
|76.70
|77.06 Down 1.51
|Dec
|78.21
|78.86
|76.24
|76.59 Down 1.50
|Jan
|77.59
|78.21
|75.69
|76.04 Down 1.47
|Feb
|76.98
|77.60
|75.11
|75.47 Down 1.45
|Mar
|76.46
|76.85
|74.50
|74.87 Down 1.44
|Apr
|75.72
|76.07
|73.87
|74.26 Down 1.42
|May
|75.14
|75.62
|73.21
|73.62 Down 1.40
|Jun
|74.30
|74.67
|72.53
|72.96 Down 1.37
|Jul
|73.64
|74.04
|71.89
|72.28 Down 1.37
|Aug
|72.92
|73.28
|71.19
|71.61 Down 1.37
|Sep
|71.75
|71.75
|70.80
|70.95 Down 1.37
|Oct
|70.37
|70.37
|70.35
|70.35 Down 1.37
|Nov
|71.23
|71.57
|69.33
|69.77 Down 1.36
|Dec
|69.51
|69.62
|69.09
|69.15 Down 1.35
|Jan
|68.68
|68.68
|68.51
|68.54 Down 1.35
|Feb
|68.50
|68.60
|67.95
|67.95 Down 1.34
|Mar
|67.38 Down 1.34
|Apr
|66.85 Down 1.34
|May
|67.77
|67.87
|65.97
|66.36 Down 1.34
|Jun
|65.83 Down 1.34
|Jul
|65.36
|65.36
|65.33
|65.33 Down 1.34
|Aug
|64.86 Down 1.34
|Sep
|64.41 Down 1.35
|Oct
|63.99 Down 1.35
|Nov
|64.99
|65.17
|63.20
|63.60 Down 1.34
|Dec
|63.15 Down 1.32
|Jan
|62.72 Down 1.30
|Feb
|62.32 Down 1.29
|Mar
|61.93 Down 1.28
|Apr
|61.51 Down 1.32
|May
|62.19
|62.19
|61.13
|61.14 Down 1.33
|Jun
|60.76 Down 1.33
|Jul
|60.42 Down 1.31
|Aug
|60.08 Down 1.31
|Sep
|59.76 Down 1.31
|Oct
|59.46 Down 1.31
|Nov
|60.47
|60.47
|59.08
|59.15 Down 1.32
|Dec
|58.78 Down 1.34
|Jan
|58.54 Down 1.32
|Feb
|58.26 Down 1.32
|Mar
|57.98 Down 1.32
|Apr
|57.68 Down 1.32
|May
|57.40
|57.40
|57.40
|57.40 Down 1.32
|Jun
|57.10 Down 1.32
|Jul
|56.92 Down 1.32
|Aug
|56.76 Down 1.32
|Sep
|56.45 Down 1.31
|Oct
|56.26 Down 1.31
|Nov
|56.70
|56.70
|55.87
|56.07 Down 1.31
|Dec
|55.82 Down 1.31
|Jan
|55.75 Down 1.31
|Feb
|55.55 Down 1.31
|Mar
|55.37 Down 1.31
|Apr
|55.26 Down 1.31
|May
|54.30
|55.08
|54.30
|55.08 Down 1.32
|Jun
|54.87 Down 1.32
|Jul
|54.82 Down 1.32
|Aug
|54.67 Down 1.32
|Sep
|54.55 Down 1.32
|Oct
|54.40 Down 1.32
|Nov
|54.04
|54.29
|54.04
|54.29 Down 1.32
|Dec
|54.18 Down 1.32
|Jan
|54.08 Down 1.32
|Feb
|54.03 Down 1.32
|Mar
|53.94 Down 1.32
|Apr
|53.89 Down 1.32
|May
|53.82 Down 1.32
|Jun
|53.75 Down 1.32
|Jul
|53.71 Down 1.32
|Aug
|53.70 Down 1.32
|Sep
|53.60 Down 1.32
|Oct
|53.52 Down 1.32
|Nov
|53.45 Down 1.32
|Dec
|53.36 Down 1.32
|Jan
|53.39 Down 1.32
|Feb
|53.37 Down 1.32
|Mar
|53.38 Down 1.32
|Apr
|53.37 Down 1.32
|May
|53.34 Down 1.32
|Jun
|53.40 Down 1.32
|Jul
|53.40 Down 1.32
|Aug
|53.39 Down 1.32
|Sep
|53.40 Down 1.32
|Oct
|53.39 Down 1.32
|Nov
|53.35 Down 1.32
|Dec
|53.44 Down 1.32
|Jan
|53.45 Down 1.32
|Feb
|53.51 Down 1.32
|Mar
|53.55 Down 1.32
|Apr
|53.59 Down 1.32
|May
|53.53 Down 1.32
|Jun
|53.58 Down 1.32
|Jul
|53.60 Down 1.32
|Aug
|53.62 Down 1.32
|Sep
|53.64 Down 1.32
|Oct
|53.65 Down 1.32
|Nov
|53.65 Down 1.32
|Dec
|53.72 Down 1.32
|Jan
|53.77 Down 1.32
|Feb
|53.79 Down 1.32
|Mar
|53.81 Down 1.32
|Apr
|53.83 Down 1.32
|May
|53.87 Down 1.32
|Jun
|53.89 Down 1.32
|Jul
|53.92 Down 1.32
|Aug
|53.93 Down 1.32
|Sep
|53.94 Down 1.32
|Oct
|53.95 Down 1.32
|Nov
|53.95 Down 1.32
|Dec
|54.03 Down 1.32
|Jan
|54.11 Down 1.32
|Feb
|54.17 Down 1.32
|Mar
|54.20 Down 1.32
|Apr
|54.20 Down 1.32
|May
|54.15 Down 1.32
|Jun
|54.16 Down 1.32
|Jul
|54.14 Down 1.32
|Aug
|54.16 Down 1.32
|Sep
|54.21 Down 1.32
|Oct
|54.30 Down 1.32
|Nov
|54.25 Down 1.32
|Dec
|54.37 Down 1.32
|Jan
|54.54 Down 1.32