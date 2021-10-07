Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian soldiers' mothers group closes under pressure

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 02:54
Russian soldiers' mothers group closes under pressure

MOSCOW (AP) — An organization that monitors human rights in the Russian military and provides legal support for conscripts said Wednesday it is ending its work because of new restrictions that could lead to its being designated a foreign agent.

The announcement by the Soldiers’ Mothers of St. Petersburg follows an order by the Federal Security Service declaring that anyone who gathers information on the military that then is provided to foreign government and organizations could be labeled a foreign agent even if the information is not considered a state secret.

The designation requires additional financial reporting and that an organization must identify itself as a foreign agent in publications, which could undermine its credibility because of the term’s pejorative connotations.

The law initially applied to political organizations receiving foreign funding but gradually has been expanded to apply to news media.

Updated : 2021-10-07 04:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions