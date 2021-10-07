Hyderabad gets third win in IPL, beats Bangalore by 4 runs

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for its only third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League.

Bangalore, already through to the playoffs, lost its way once Glenn Maxwell (40) was run out in the 15th over before Hyderabad restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 137-6.

Needing 13 off the last over, A.B. de Villiers could only score a single off three full tosses bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar despite lofting the fast bowler for a six off the fourth delivery.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Hyderabad scored 141-7 as Bangalore allowed just a run-a-ball 36 in the last six overs and claimed five wickets.

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements,” Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said. “We’ve had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful.”

Jason Roy top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but once Dan Christian had the Englishman caught off his own bowling in the 15th over, Hyderabad lost its way.

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel stretched his wickets tally to 29 by claiming 3-33 as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in his last two overs.

Bangalore lost its skipper Kohli in the first over when he tried to play Kumar across the line and was trapped leg before wicket for 5.

Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell revived the chase with a 54-run partnership but Maxwell got run out and Padikkal holed out in the deep to give Rashid Khan (1-39) a wicket off his penultimate ball in the 17th over.

“Maxi’s run out was the key moment for us,” Kohli said. “With AB you’re never out of the game. … Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away.”

Left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (14) struck two boundaries, but de Villiers couldn’t capitalize on three lose deliveries in the last over.

With the last round of league games set to start from Thursday, Bangalore with 16 points is likely to finish third in the points table. Delhi Capitals are certain to finish among the top two with 20 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings, which has 18 points. Hyderabad has six points from 13 games and will finish last in the eight-team event.

