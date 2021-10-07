Alexa
Cardinals leave Lester, Happ off wild-card roster vs Dodgers

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 02:25
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill looks on during a baseball workout in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals will play the L...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester tosses down a rosin bag after giving up a grand slam to Chicago Cubs' Trayce Thompson during the fifth...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 30, 20...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ were left off the Cardinals' roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Left-handers Lester and Happ were acquired at the July trade deadline and helped stabilize the St. Louis staff before the team went on its 17-game winning streak to earn the second wild-card spot.

The Cardinals are carrying 12 pitchers for the winner-take-all game, including right-hander Jack Flaherty. He is coming off a left oblique tear in May and a right shoulder strain in August. Manager Mike Shildt said he would work out of the bullpen.

Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. The team selected the contract of first baseman Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis, who is an injury replacement for Max Moroff.

The Cardinals went with catchers Yadier Molina and Andrew Knizner.



Updated : 2021-10-07 03:55 GMT+08:00

