Puerto Rico to install free internet in all public housing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government announced Wednesday that it plans to offer free, high-speed internet to the more than 300 public housing projects across the U.S. territory.

Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado said nearly all units will have internet access by the end of next year as part of the $11.8 million project.

He said an internet connection has become an urgent need, especially for schoolchildren.

Salgado said the service recently debuted in some of the island’s 78 municipalities, including Aguada, Arecibo and Isabela.

The government also is installing technical education centers in every housing project that offer computer and printing services to residents.