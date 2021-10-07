Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Puerto Rico to install free internet in all public housing

By Associated Press
2021/10/07 01:13
Puerto Rico to install free internet in all public housing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government announced Wednesday that it plans to offer free, high-speed internet to the more than 300 public housing projects across the U.S. territory.

Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado said nearly all units will have internet access by the end of next year as part of the $11.8 million project.

He said an internet connection has become an urgent need, especially for schoolchildren.

Salgado said the service recently debuted in some of the island’s 78 municipalities, including Aguada, Arecibo and Isabela.

The government also is installing technical education centers in every housing project that offer computer and printing services to residents.

Updated : 2021-10-07 02:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions