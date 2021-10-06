Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Journalist sought by Russia ordered to pay defamation damage

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 23:01
Journalist sought by Russia ordered to pay defamation damage

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered an investigative journalist to pay 156,000 rubles ($2,155) in compensation to a Dutch blogger who he alleged has ties to the Russia's military intelligence agency.

The court also ordered Roman Dobrokhotov to refute the tweet in which he made the claim. The decision Wednesday comes as authorities are seeking to detain Dobrokhotov on charges of illegally crossing the border into Ukraine.

Dobrokhotov is editor-in-chief of The Insider, a Latvia-based news site that Russia this summer added to its foreign agent registry as part of a crackdown on independent news media.

Dutch blogger Max van der Werff filed a defamation suit after Dobrokhotov claimed he was cooperating with Russian military intelligence to spread alternative narratives about the 2014 shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over a section of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels.

International investigators say Russia provided an anti-aircraft missile launcher that shot down the plane, killing all 298 people aboard. Russia denies involvement and had put forth several other explanations.

Updated : 2021-10-07 00:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions