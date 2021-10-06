Alexa
Sweden: Gothenburg bombing suspect found dead

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/06 12:44
Police are still investigating the course of events that led to the blast at the apartment building

A man that Swedish police had been looking for in connection with an explosion in the city of Gothenburg last week was found dead on Wednesday morning, Sweden's Prosecution Authority said.

The blast on September 28 hospitalized 16 people, injuring four people seriously.

Police found a body of a 55-year-old man in the river in the center of Sweden's second-largest city. "The body has been identified as the man who has been wanted by police and the Prosecution Authority the past week following the explosion in a residential building in Annedal," it said according to Reuters.

Police said that they did not suspect that any crime had been committed in relation to the body they found.

Police continue investigation

The explosion occurred in the early hours at an apartment complex in the Annedal district of the city. The fire it sparked spread to several housing units.

About 140 apartments were cleared, public broadcaster SVT reported.

"It is nice that he's now been found — even if we had hoped that he would be alive," greater Gothenburg Police Commander Anders Borjesson said in a statement.

"We understand that the fact that the search dragged on so long has caused concern among the public. Investigations will continue so that we can get a clearer image of the course of events and causes of the explosion," he added.

