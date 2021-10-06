Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

German President Steinmeier marks Nazi massacres in Ukraine

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/06 14:12
German President Steinmeier visited Ukraine to commemorate those who were killed by the national socialist occupation forces during World War II

German President Steinmeier visited Ukraine to commemorate those who were killed by the national socialist occupation forces during World War II

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the sites of atrocities committed by the Nazis in Ukraine during their occupation on Wednesday.

He started on Wednesday afternoon in the Ukrainian village of Koryukivka where, in March 1943, Nazi soldiers killed 6,700 people over two days in retaliation for an attack on a nearby German garrison.

Steinmeier is the first head of state to visit the destroyed village. He visited a memorial for those who were killed by the Nazis.

Steinmeier: We must do more to remember

The president called for more to efforts to be made to commemorate the victims of national socialism throughout the former Soviet Union.

"The sites of National Socialist crimes in Ukraine are barely marked on the map of our memories," he said. "And that is why we need to illuminate the blind spots in our memory. We must make common cause with Ukrainians in sharpening our memory."

President to visit Babi Yar

Steinmeier was set to give a speech later in the day at the site of the Babi Yar massacre, 80 years after Nazi soldiers killed over 33,000 Jewish residents in the city of Kyiv in September 1941.

The victims were shot by German Wehrmacht troops, SS soldiers, police and local collaborators.

A total of around 100,000 people, including Roma people, prisoners of war and partisans, had been murdered in Babi Yar by the time the Soviet Red Army liberated the city from the Nazi occupation.

ab/msh (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-10-07 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
India announces nuclear, conventional submarine fleet
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions